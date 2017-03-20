The Soul Lucille Show: Strokin’ The Grits

Lucille DJ is on the air from the heart of Italy with a killer hour of soul & super heavy funk and a guest spot by John Sinclair with tunes by Blood Stone, the Wild Magnolias, First Gear, Grady Tate, Ted Taylor, Tito Ramos, Gladys Knight & The Pips, East Harlem Bus Stop, the Poets of Rhythm, Little Johnnie Taylor, Cedar Walton, Funk Factory, Body And Soul, the Fabulous Originals, and the Five Du-Tones.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

STROKIN’ THE GRITS

THE SOUL LUCILLE SHOW 84

Lucille DJ, controradio-fm, Florence, Italy, March 10, 2017 [DLSL-0084]

[01] Soul Lucille Theme Music with John Sinclair Intro

[02] Blood Stone: Money

[03] The Wild Magnolias: Ho Na Nae

[04] First Gear: Together

[05] Grady Tate: Be Black Baby

[06] Ted Taylor: It’s A Funky Situation

[07] Tito Ramos: Heaven (Is Not For Everyone)

[08] Gladys Knight & The Pips: I’ve Got To Use My Imagination

[09] East Harlem Bus Stop: Get On Down

[10] Poets of Rhythm: Strokin’ the Grits

[11] Little Johnnie Taylor: Baby, Get Hip To Yourself

[12] Cedar Walton: Road Island Red

[13] Funk Factory: Rien Ne Va Plus

[14] Body And Soul: Why Am I Sad

[15] Fabulous Originals: It Ain’t Fair, But It’s Fun

[16] Closing Music: The Five Du-Tones: Monkee See Monkey Do

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Lucille DJ for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Lucille DJ at controradio, Firenze

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Lucille Mancini. Used with permission.