The Soul Lucille Show: Strokin’ The Grits

Lucille DJ is on the air from the heart of Italy with a killer hour of soul & super heavy funk and a guest spot by John Sinclair with tunes by Blood Stone, the Wild Magnolias, First Gear, Grady Tate, Ted Taylor, Tito Ramos, Gladys Knight & The Pips, East Harlem Bus Stop, the Poets of Rhythm, Little Johnnie Taylor, Cedar Walton, Funk Factory, Body And Soul, the Fabulous Originals, and the Five Du-Tones.
STROKIN’ THE GRITS
THE SOUL LUCILLE SHOW 84
Lucille DJ, controradio-fm, Florence, Italy, March 10, 2017 [DLSL-0084]
[01] Soul Lucille Theme Music with John Sinclair Intro
[02] Blood Stone: Money
[03] The Wild Magnolias: Ho Na Nae
[04] First Gear: Together
[05] Grady Tate: Be Black Baby
[06] Ted Taylor: It’s A Funky Situation
[07] Tito Ramos: Heaven (Is Not For Everyone)
[08] Gladys Knight & The Pips: I’ve Got To Use My Imagination
[09] East Harlem Bus Stop: Get On Down
[10] Poets of Rhythm: Strokin’ the Grits
[11] Little Johnnie Taylor: Baby, Get Hip To Yourself
[12] Cedar Walton: Road Island Red
[13] Funk Factory: Rien Ne Va Plus
[14] Body And Soul: Why Am I Sad
[15] Fabulous Originals: It Ain’t Fair, But It’s Fun
[16] Closing Music: The Five Du-Tones: Monkee See Monkey Do
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Lucille DJ for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Lucille DJ at controradio, Firenze
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Lucille Mancini. Used with permission.