The Soul Lucille Show: Super Soul Sister

Lucille DJ is on the air from the heart of Italy with a killer hour of soul & super heavy funk and a guest spot by John Sinclair with tunes by the Average White Band, Billy Paul, Bobby Thurston, Clarence Reid, David Porter, Marvin Gaye, and The New Birth.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

THE MESSAGE

THE SOUL LUCILLE SHOW 105

Lucille DJ, controradio-fm, Florence, Italy, August 7, 2017 [DLSL-0105]

[01] Soul Lucille Theme Music with John Sinclair Intro

[02] Clarence Reid: Tear You A New Heart

[03] Billy Paul: False Faces

[04] Bobby Thurston: Main Attraction

[05] [Bird In The Hand] [?]

[06] The New Birth: Lonely Room

[07] Marvin Gaye: Trouble Man

[08] Average White Band: The Message

[09] John Sinclair Comments > Barbara Lewis: Hello Stranger

[10] John Sinclair Comments > Alberta Adams: I’m On The Move

[11] John Sinclair Comments > Aretha Franklin: Come Back Baby

[12] [We Want Some Pussy] [?]

[13] Donny Hathaway: The Ghetto [?]

[14] Closing Music: David Porter: Didn’t Know Love Was So Good

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Lucille DJ for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Lucille DJ at controradio-fm, Firenze

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Lucille Mancini. Used with permission.