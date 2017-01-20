The Soul Lucille Show: Sure Is Groovy

Lucille DJ is back on the air from the heart of Italy with a killer hour of soul & super heavy funk and a guest spot with John Sinclair with tunes by Ted Taylor, Curtis Mayfield, Bill Doggett, Harry Belafonte, Earnest Jackson, Charlie Rich, Milt Buckner & Hal Singer, Marlena Shaw, Stop Inc., Stooges Brass Band, Ripple, Freddie North, Jimmy McGriff, Al Wilson, Irma Thomas, and the Soul Children.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SURE IS GROOVY

THE SOUL LUCILLE SHOW 77

Lucille DJ, controradio-fm, Florence, Italy, January 25, 2017 [DLSL-0077]

[01] Soul Lucille Theme Music with John Sinclair Intro

[02] Ted Taylor: Somebody’s Always Trying

[03] Curtis Mayfield: Superfly

[04] Bill Doggett: Ko-Ko

[05] Harry Belafonte: Crawdad Song

[06] Earnest Jackson: Joy And Affection

[07] Charlie Rich: Midnite Blues

[08] Milt Buckner & Hal Singer: The Blues Is Mine

[09] Marlena Shaw: It Sure Is Groovy

[10] John Sinclair Comments > Stop Inc.: Second Line

[11] John Sinclair Comments > Stooges Brass Band: Wind It Up

[12] Ripple: I Don’t Know What It Is But It Sure Is Funky

[13] Freddie North: Love To Hate

[14] Jimmy McGriff: Pogo’s Stick

[15] Al Wilson: My Song

[16] Irma Thomas: In Between Tears

[16] Closing Music: Soul Children: Who Is She (And What Is She To You)

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Lucille DJ for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Lucille DJ at controradio-fm in Florence, Italy

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Lucille Mancini. Used with permission.