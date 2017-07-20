The Soul Lucille Show: Sure Shot

Lucille DJ is on the air from the heart of Italy with a killer hour of soul & super heavy funk and a guest spot by John Sinclair with tunes by Kool Blues, David Porter, The Fatback Band, The JB’s, The Dynamics, Jimmy McGriff, Black Heat, David Ruffin, Dennis Coffey, the Detroit Cobras, Don Covay, The Pharaohs, the Ohio Players, and the Crown Heights Affair.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SURE SHOT

THE SOUL LUCILLE SHOW 103

Lucille DJ, controradio-fm, Florence, Italy, July 24, 2017 [DLSL-0103]

[01] Soul Lucille Theme Music with John Sinclair Intro

[02] Kool Blues: I’m Gonna Keep On Loving You

[03] David Porter: I Don’t Know Why I Love You

[04] Fatback Band: Got To Learn How To Dance

[05] The JB’s: All Aboard The Soul Funky Train

[06] The Dynamics: Ain’t No Sunshine (Since You’ve Been Gone)

[07] Jimmy McGriff: The Bird Wave

[08] Black Heat: Zimba Ku

[09] John Sinclair Comments > David Ruffin: I’ve Lost Everything I’ve Ever Loved

[10] John Sinclair Comments > Dennis Coffey: If You Can’t Dance To This

[11] John Sinclair Comments > Detroit Cobras: Hittin’ on Nothing

[12] Don Covay: Sweet Pea (Don’t Love Nobody But Herself)

[13] The Pharaohs: Freedom Road

[14] Ohio Players: Skin Tight

[15] Closing Music: Crown Heights Affair: Sure Shot

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Lucille DJ for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Lucille DJ at controradio-fm, Firenze

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Lucille Mancini. Used with permission.