The Soul Lucille Show: Tell Mama

Lucille DJ is on the air from the heart of Italy with a killer hour of soul & super heavy funk and a guest spot from John Sinclair with tunes by Etta James, Otis Redding, Eddie Bradford, The Meters, Junior Wells, Joe Tex, Laura Lee, Doris Duke, The Dramatics, Dr. John, John Boutte, Fats Domino, Family Tree featuring Sharon Brown, Shirley Scott, Little Beaver, Dobie Gray, Al Green, Albert King, and Johnny Pate.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

TELL MAMA

THE SOUL LUCILLE SHOW 80

Lucille DJ, controradio-fm, Florence, Italy, February 16, 2017 [DLSL-0080]

[01] Theme music with Soul Lucille Intro by John Sinclair

[02] Etta James: Tell Mama

[03] Otis Redding: Mr. Pitiful

[04] Eddie Brafford: You Made Your Bed

[05] The Meters: Chicken Strut

[06] Junior Wells: Hey Lawdy Mama

[07] Joe Tex: Give The Baby Anything The Baby Wants

[08] Laura Lee: If You Can’t Beat Me Rockin’ (You Can Have My Chair)

[09] Doris Duke: Woman Of The Ghetto

[10] The Dramatics: The Devil Is Dope

[11] John Sinclair Comments > Dr. John: Huey Smith Medley

[12] John Sinclair Comments > John Boutte: If I Had My Life To Live Over

[13] John Sinclair Comments > Fats Domino: La La

[14] Family Tree featuring Sharon Brown: Family Tree

[15] Little Beaver: Money Vibrations

[16] Dobie Gray: Drive On, Ride On

[17] Al Green: I’m A Ram

[18] Albert King: Breaking Up Somebody’s Home

[19] Closing Music: Johnny Pate: You Can’t Even Walk in the Park

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Lucille DJ for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Lucille DJ at controradio, Firenze

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Elisa Mancini. Used with permission.