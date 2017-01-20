The Soul Lucille Show: Temperature Risin’

Lucille DJ is back on the air from the heart of Italy with a killer hour of soul & super heavy funk and a guest spot with John Sinclair with tunes by Rudy Lambert, Nina Simone, The Mar-Keys, James Brown, Ernie K-Doe, General Johnson, Don Julian, Dick Jordan, Charles Wright & the Watts 103rd Street Band, Big Joe Turner, The Clovers, Lou Rawls, Marlena Shaw, Eddie Harris, The Two Things In One, and Osibisa.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

TEMPERATURE RISIN’

THE SOUL LUCILLE SHOW 76

Lucille DJ, controradio-fm, Florence, January 19, 2017 [DLSL-0076]

[01] Theme Music with John Sinclair Intro to The Soul Lucille Show

[02] Rudy Lambert: Love

[03] Nina Simone: Work Song

[04] The Mar-Keys: The Dribble

[05] James Brown: Get Up, Get Into It, Get Involved

[06] Ernie K-Doe: Here Come The Girls

[07] General Johnson: Temperature Risin’ (And Let Me Off)

[08] Don Julian: Lay It on Your Head

[09] Dick Jordan: I Want Her Back

[10] John Sinclair Comments > Charles Wright & the Watts 103rd Street Band: Express Yourself

[11] John Sinclair Comments > Big Joe Turner: The Chicken And The Hawk

[12] John Sinclair Comments > The Clovers: Your Cash Ain’t Nothin’ But Trash

[13] Lou Rawls: Dead End Street

[14] Marlena Shaw: Mercy Mercy Mercy

[15] Eddie Harris: Listen Here

[16] The Two Things In One: Over Dose

[17] Closing Music: Osibisa: Sunshine Day

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Lucille DJ for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Lucille DJ at controradio-fm in Florence, Italy

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Lucille Mancini. Used with permission.