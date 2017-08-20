The Soul Lucille Show: The Message

Lucille DJ is on the air from the heart of Italy with a killer hour of soul & super heavy funk and a guest spot by John Sinclair with tunes by Clarence Reid, Billy Paul, Bobby Thurston, the Brides of Funkenstein, The New Birth, Marvin Gaye, the Average White Band, Barbara Lewis, Alberta Adams, Aretha Franklin, Junie, Donny Hathaway, and David Porter.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

THE MESSAGE

THE SOUL LUCILLE SHOW 105

Lucille DJ, controradio-fm, Florence, Italy, August 7, 2017 [DLSL-0105]

[01] Soul Lucille Theme Music with John Sinclair Intro

[02] Clarence Reid: Tear You A New Heart

[03] Billy Paul: False Faces

[04] Bobby Thurston: Main Attraction

[05] Brides Of Funkenstein: Birdi

[06] The New Birth: Lonely Room

[07] Marvin Gaye: Trouble Man

[08] Average White Band: The Message

[09] John Sinclair Comments > Barbara Lewis: Hello Stranger

[10] John Sinclair Comments > Alberta Adams: I’m On The Move

[11] John Sinclair Comments > Aretha Franklin: Come Back Baby[

[12] Junie: Super Groupie

[13] Donny Hathaway: The Ghetto

[14] Closing Music: David Porter: Didn’t Know Love Was So Good

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Lucille DJ for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Lucille DJ at controradio-fm, Firenze

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Lucille Mancini. Used with permission.