The Soul Lucille Show: The Message

Lucille DJ is on the air from the heart of Italy with a killer hour of soul & super heavy funk and a guest spot by John Sinclair with tunes by Clarence Reid, Billy Paul, Bobby Thurston, the Brides of Funkenstein, The New Birth, Marvin Gaye, the Average White Band, Barbara Lewis, Alberta Adams, Aretha Franklin, Junie, Donny Hathaway, and David Porter.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
THE MESSAGE
THE SOUL LUCILLE SHOW 105
Lucille DJ, controradio-fm, Florence, Italy, August 7, 2017 [DLSL-0105]
[01] Soul Lucille Theme Music with John Sinclair Intro
[02] Clarence Reid: Tear You A New Heart
[03] Billy Paul: False Faces
[04] Bobby Thurston: Main Attraction
[05] Brides Of Funkenstein: Birdi
[06] The New Birth: Lonely Room
[07] Marvin Gaye: Trouble Man
[08] Average White Band: The Message
[09] John Sinclair Comments > Barbara Lewis: Hello Stranger
[10] John Sinclair Comments > Alberta Adams: I’m On The Move
[11] John Sinclair Comments > Aretha Franklin: Come Back Baby[
[12] Junie: Super Groupie
[13] Donny Hathaway: The Ghetto
[14] Closing Music: David Porter: Didn’t Know Love Was So Good
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Lucille DJ for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Lucille DJ at controradio-fm, Firenze
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Lucille Mancini. Used with permission.