The Soul Lucille Show: There It Is

Lucille DJ is on the air from the heart of Italy with a killer hour of soul & super heavy funk and a guest spot from John Sinclair with tunes by Edwin Starr, Just Brothers, Leo Muller, Alder Ray Black, The Majestics, Judy Clay, Grover Washington Jr., Wild Apaches & Mahagony Brass Band, Flaming Arrows, Cha Wa, Marie “Queenie” Lyons, Hal Singer, Stevie Wonder, Millie Jackson, Jo Ann Garrett, and Hank Crawford.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

THERE IT IS

THE SOUL LUCILLE SHOW 81

Lucille DJ, controradio-fm, Florence, Italy, February 22, 2017 [DLSL-0081]

[01] Theme music with Soul Lucille Intro by John Sinclair

[02] Edwin Starr: 25 Miles

[03] Just Brothers: Carlena

[04] Leo Muller: There It Is

[05] Alder Ray Black: Just Because The Package Has Been Unwrapped (Doesn’t Mean The Merchandise Is Spoilt)

[06] The Majestics: Funky Chick

[07] Judy Clay: Bed of Roses

[08] Grover Washington Jr.: Inner City Blues

[09] John Sinclair Comments > Wild Apaches & Mahagony Brass Band: Indians Jumpin’ On Fire

[10] John Sinclair Comments > Flaming Arrows: Hell Out The Way

[11] John Sinclair Comments > Cha Wa: Meet de Boys On The Battlefront

[12] Marie “Queenie” Lyons: I Want My Freedom

[13] Hal Singer: Malcolm X

[14] Stevie Wonder: Jesus Children Of America

[15] Millie Jackson: Leftovers

[16] Jo Ann Garrett: Goin’ Man Huntin’

[17] Closing Music: Hank Crawford: Corazon

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Lucille DJ for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Lucille DJ at controradio-fm, Firenze

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Lucille Mancini. Used with permission.