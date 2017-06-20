The Soul Lucille Show: Too Hot To Stop

Lucille DJ is back on the air from the heart of Italy with a killer hour of soul & super heavy funk and a guest spot by John Sinclair with tunes by Kool & The Gang, Margie Joseph, Donald Byrd, Bobby Thurston, Melvin Sparks, Maxayn, Howard Tate, Rufus, John Boutte & Cubanismo, Dave Bartholomew, Davell Crawford, Al Hudson & The Partners, The Everyday People, and The Bar Kays.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

TOO HOT TO STOP

THE SOUL LUCILLE SHOW 99

Lucille DJ, controradio-fm, Florence, Italy, June 28, 2017 [DLSL-0099]

[01] Soul Lucille Theme music with John Sinclair Intro

[02] Kool & The Gang: Funky Stuff

[03] Margie Joseph: I Been Down

[04] Donald Byrd: Change

[05] Bobby Thurston: Is Something Wrong With You

[06] Melvin Sparks: If You Want My Love

[07] Maxayn: You Can’t Always Get What You Want

[08] Howard Tate: She’s A Burglar

[09] Rufus: You’ve Got the Love

[10] John Sinclair Comments > John Boutte & Cubanismo: Marie Laveau

[11] John Sinclair Comments > Dave Bartholomew: Mr. Fool

[12] John Sinclair Comments > Davell Crawford: Born With The Funk

[13] Al Hudson & The Partners: You Can Do It

[14] The Everyday People: Funky Granny

[15] Closing Music: Bar Kays: Too Hot To Stop

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Lucille DJ for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Lucille DJ at controradio-fm, Firenze

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Lucille Mancini. Used with permission.