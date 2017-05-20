The Soul Lucille Show: Too Hot To Stop

Lucille DJ is on the air from the heart of Italy with a killer hour of soul & super heavy funk plus a guest spot from John Sinclair with tunes from The Bar-Keys, Detroit Spinners, Honey Cone, Soul Devalents, Shuggie Otis, Little Beaver, Average White Band, Brothers Groove, Dennis Coffey, The Funk Brothers, Stevie Wonder, Jimmy Castor Bunch, Parliament, James Brown, and Betty Everett.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

TOO HOT TO STOP

THE SOUL LUCILLE SHOW 94

Lucille DJ, controradio-fm, Florence, Italy, May 26, 2017 [DLSL-0094]

[01] Soul Lucille Theme Music with John Sinclair Intro

[02] The Bar-Keys; Too Hot To Stop

[03] Detroit Spinners: The Rubberband Man

[04] Honey Cone: Son Of A Preacher Man

[05] Soul Devalents: Grasshopper)

[06] Shuggie Otis: Inspiration Information

[07] Little Beaver: Concrete Jungle

[08] Average White Band: Cut The Cake

[09] John Sinclair Comments > Brothers Groove: Layin’ In The Cut

[10] John Sinclair Comments > Dennis Coffey: Hot Peppers

[11] John Sinclair Comments > The Funk Brothers: You Keep Me Hanging On

[12] Stevie Wonder: Sir Duke

[13] Jimmy Castor Bunch: It’s Just Begun

[14] Parliament: Funkin’ For Fun

[15] James Brown: Drive Your Funky Soul

[16] Closing Music: Betty Everett: Hey Lucinda

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Lucille DJ for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Lucille DJ at controradio, Firenze

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Lucille Mancini. Used with permission.