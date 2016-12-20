The Soul Lucille Show: Holding On

Lucille DJ is on the air from the heart of Italy with a killer hour of soul & super heavy funk and a guest spot by John Sinclair with tunes by with tunes by Eddie Floyd, Eddie Kirk, Eve Barnum, Eddie Simpson, Bettye Swann, The O’Jays, Ann Alford, The Staple Singers, Tonistics, Joe L., One-String Sam, Wendell Harrison, Ice, The Four Tops, M.I.S.T., The Nu People, S.O.U.L., and Johnny Hammond.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

HOLDING ON

THE SOUL LUCILLE SHOW 71

Lucille DJ, controradio-fm, Florence, December 15, 2016 [DLSL-0071]

[01] Soul Lucille Theme Music with John Sinclair Intro

[02] Eddie Floyd: High-Heel Sneakers

[03] Eddie Kirk: Them Bones

[04] Eve Barnum: Please Newsboy

[05] Eddie Simpson: Big Black Funky Slave

[06] Bettye Swann: The Boy Next Door

[07] The O’Jays: For The Love Of Money

[08] Ann Alford: If It Ain’t One Thing (It’s Another)

[09] The Staple Singers: Grandma’s Hands

[10] Tonistics: Holding On

[11] John Sinclair Comments > Joe L.: Please Mr. Foreman

[12] John Sinclair Comments > One String Sam: I Need $100

[13] John Sinclair Comments > Wendell Harrison: Farewell To The Welfare

[14] Ice: Time Will Tell

[15] The Four Tops: I Can’t Help Myself

[16] M.I.S.T.: Life Walked Out

[17] The Nu People: I’d Be Nowhere Today

[18] S.O.U.L.: Burning Spear

[19] Closing Music Johnny Hammond: Shifting Gears

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Lucille DJ for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Lucille DJ at controradio-fm, Firenze

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2016 Lucille Mancini. Used with permission.