Vintage Radio Vaults 07 with Famous Coachman

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

The Vintage Radio Vaults #7

with BLUES & MUSIC AFTER HOURS WITH FAMOUS COACHMAN 01

WDET-FM, Detroit, circa 1990-91 [FC-0001]

Detroit, MI.

Famous Coachman was one of Detroit’s leading blues disc jockeys from the mid-1970s until his death near the end of the 20th century, hosting and producing his Saturday night “Blues After Hours Show” from 2:00-5:00 am and then adding a gospel segment and going from 2:00 until 6:30 am with “Blues & Music After Hours” on WDET-FM, Public Radio in Detroit. I hosted the show before Coachman from midnight to 2:00 am during 1989-91 and became very good friends with the veteran deejay, record man and blues promoter, the proprietor of Coachman’s Records at 9222 Kercheval on the far east side of the city. One of his steady listeners, “DJ in Mt. Clemens,” contacted me by e-mail recently and then sent a batch of Coachman cassettes he’d taped off the air in the early 1990s. Mike Boulan converted them to digital sound files at No Cover Studio and I started editing them into one-hour episodes for broadcast on Radio Free Amsterdam, of which this is the first installment with music by Chick Willis, Buddy Guy, Bobby “Blue” Bland, Latimore, Joe Simon, Albert Collins, Lynn White, Gyp Roberts, and B.B. King.

Playlist #1

[01] Famous Coachman Intro, ID & Comments

[02] Chick Willis: You’re Gonna Miss Me

[03] Famous Coachman Comments

[04] Buddy Guy: Damn Right I Got the Blues

[05] Famous Coachman Comments

[06] Bobby “Blue” Bland: Hurting Love

[07] Famous Coachman Comments

[08] Latimore: If I Wasn’t a Gentleman

[09] Famous Coachman Comments

[10] Joe Simon: Let’s Get on the Floor

[11] Famous Coachman Comments

[12] Albert Collins: Don’t Mistake My Kindness for Weakness

[13] Famous Coachman Comments

[14] Lynn White: Blues in My Bedroom

[15] Famous Coachman Comments

[16] Gyp Roberts: Ay-Oop

[17] Famous Coachman Comments

[18] Chick Willis: Stoop Down Baby

[19] Famous Coachman Comments

[20] B.B. King: Sweet Sixteen

[21] Famous Coachman Comments

[22] Bobby “Blue” Bland: I Got a Problem

[23] Famous Coachman Comments & Conversation with DJ >

[24] Brother Coachman Intro

[25] [Unidentified Artist}: You Got to Help Yourself >

[26] Brother Coachman Comments & Sermonette >

[27] [Unidentified Artist}: You Got to Help Yourself

[28] Closing Music

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Famous Coachman for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Famous Coachman for WDET-FM, Detroit

Recorded to cassette airchecks by DJ of Mt. Clemens

Digital transfers by Mike Boulan at Straight Ahead Studio, Oak Park MI

Produced, edited, assembled & annotated by John Sinclair

Posted by Larry Hayden

Executive Producer: Larry Hayden

Special thanks to DJ of Mt. Clemens for sending the cassettes

© 2010 The John Sinclair Foundation. All Rights Reserved.