Vintage Radio Vaults: Great Googa Mooga

Frantic Ernie Durham ruled the airwaves in my home town of Flint, Michigan throughout the 1950s when I was growing up and then moved to WJLB in Detroit where he became beloved as the man who broke Motown Records on the radio. The Frantic One entered my life when I was 12 or 13 and remains today my biggest influence almost 60 years later. The music he played, the way he presented it and his massive intelligence, good taste and poetic delivery turned my little head inside out and went a long way toward making me the person I became as an adult. This composite program provided me by Jim Shaw sounds as good to me today as the moment I first heard these segments in the fall of 1958 as a senior in high school. And incidentally, I attended the dance at the Flint IMA Auditorium advertised in this program. The Frantic One presents music here by Jackie Wilson, The Quintones, The Miracles, Kenny Martin, Al Smith, The Imperials, The Spaniels, Dale Hawkins, Jimmy Reed, Chuck Berry, Bill Doggett, Texas Red & The Contours, Peggy Lee, Thurston Harris, Ivory Joe Hunter, Joe Williams & Count Basie, Cozy Cole, Dakota Staton, Sam Cooke, and Eugene Church.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

GREAT GOOGA MOOGA

VINTAGE RADIO VAULTS 01

Ernie Durham, WBBC-AM, Flint, Michigan, November 1958 [VV-0001]

[01] Opening: Theme Music with Voice-over Intro

[02] Jackie Wilson: Lonely Teardrops

[03] The Quintones: Down the Aisle of Love

[04] Ernie’s Record Racks commercial

[05] The Miracles: Money

[06] Kenny Martin: I’m Sorry

[07] Al Smith: Wabash Blues

[08] The Imperials: Tears on My Pillow

[09] The Spaniels: Here’s Why I Love You

[10] Dale Hawkins: Cross Ties

[11] Theme Music with Outro to first segment

[12] Theme Music & voice-over Intro to second segment @ 24:00

[13] Jimmy Reed: Down in Virginia

[14] Chuck Berry: Vacation Time

[15] Ernie D. Movers & Groovers Club Card Promotion

[16] Bill Doggett: [Unidentified Instrumental]

[17] Jackie Wilson: I’m Wondering

[18] Texas Red & The Contours: Turn Around

[19] Peggy Lee: Fever

[20] Thurston Harris: Over and Over

[21] Ernie D. Movers & Groovers Club Card Promotion

[22] Ivory Joe Hunter: Yes, I Want You

[23] Theme Music with Outro to second segment

[24] Theme Music & voice-over Intro to third segment @ 49:10

[25] Joe Williams & Count Basie: Hallelujah, I Love Her So

[26] Ernie D. Flint IMA Pre-Thanksgiving Dance/Concert Promo

[27] Bill Doggett: Hold It

[28] Cozy Cole: Topsy (Part 2)

[29] Ernie D. Steve’s Auto Repair Commercial

[30] Dakota Staton: Confessin’ the Blues

[31] Sam Cooke: Win Your Love for Me

[32] Ernie D. Nature Boy Wine Commercial

[34] Eugene Church: Pretty Girls Everywhere

[35] Theme Music with Outro to third & final segment

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Frantic Ernie Durham for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Ernie Durham for WBBC Radio, Flint MI, November 1958

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair, Detroit,

December 6, 2005

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Special thanks to Jim Shaw & Bruce Cohen

Sponsred by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2005, 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation